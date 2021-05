Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 21:05 Hits: 2

US President Joe Biden called Egypt's President Abdelfattah al-Sisi on Monday (May 24) and they discussed strengthening the Gaza ceasefire, urgent humanitarian aid to the strip and international efforts to rebuild it, the Egyptian presidency said.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/egypt-s-sisi-biden-discuss-gaza-cease-fire-reconstruction-14879224