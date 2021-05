Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 23:22 Hits: 6

The US State Department on Monday (May 24) urged against travel to Japan due to a new wave of COVID-19 infections, issuing a "Do Not Travel" advisory just two months before the Tokyo Olympics are set to take place.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/with-olympics-looming--us-advises-against-travel-to-japan-due-to-covid-19-14878980