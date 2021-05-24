White Democrats, Republicans living in different worlds on the Black experience in America

Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 22:30 Hits: 2

When it comes to issues of race, white Democrats and white Republicans are worlds apart in their views of the country, according to a recently released Axios-Ipsos poll.

A year following the broad-daylight murder of George Floyd by a white police officer, white Republicans largely think the country has improved by leaps and bounds when it comes to providing Black Americans fair and equitable rights while white Democrats say the country isn't even close.

On the bright side, some 57% of Americans agreed that "the events of the past year have made me realize there is still a lot of racism in our country," including 93% of white Democrats and 35% of white Republicans. White Democrats were more likely to agree with that statement than Black Americans, 80% of whom agreed. However, it's hard to know whether some Black Americans disagreed with the sentiment simply because they always knew high levels of racism existed in the country and the events of the last year didn't necessarily prove pivotal for them personally.

But that question was just the beginning of the chasm in perception that exists between white Democrats and white Republicans regarding the Black experience in America.

Asked if the country has "made the changes needed to give Black Americans equal rights with white Americans," nearly 80% of white Republicans said it had while just 12% of white Democrats agreed—still double the 6% of Black Americans who believed that to be true. Here were the responses broken down by racial group:

Black: 6%

Latino: 32%

White: 48%

White Republican: 79%

White Democrat: 12%

Broken down by party, white views of the 2020 protests against racial injustice sparked by the murder of George Floyd also varied wildly, with just 8% of white Republicans saying those protests had a "positive impact" on society while 60% of white Democrats believed they did. Again, the racial breakdown on the question of whether those protests positively impacted society:

Black: 52%

Latino: 38%

Asian: 49%

White: 29%

White Republican: 8%

White Democrat: 60%

Reactions to the statement that "America is not a racist country" also revealed a stark partisan divide among white individuals, with just 4% of white Democrats agreeing with that statement while a near majority of 47% of white Republicans believed that to be true. As out of touch with reality as that perception seems, at least a majority of white Republicans disagreed—though we have no way of knowing how many white Republicans think the country discriminates against white people. In any case, here's the racial breakdown of respondents who said this is "not a racist country":

Black: 9%

Latino: 18%

Asian: 21%

White: 28%

White Republican: 47%

White Democrat: 4%

Varying perceptions of racial injustice also resulted in divergent priorities.

"When respondents were asked to name their top three concerns, the most-cited topic varied significantly depending on race and ethnicity," writes Axios. "Black Americans most often cited racial justice and discrimination as a top concern, while white respondents put political extremism or polarization at the top. For Asian American and Hispanic American respondents, COVID-19 dominated."

But overall, white Democrats' views of race were closely correlated with the views of Black Americans. Asked if more changes are needed to provide Black Americans with equitable rights, 59% of respondents agreed, including 92% of Black respondents and 87% of white Democrats, while just 19% of white Republicans believe that to be true.

Among white Americans, however, that partisan divide adds up to 48% of whites saying more reforms are needed while 50% say there's been enough change already.

