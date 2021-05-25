News Roundup: GOP looks to block insurrection probe as conspiracists seek new election powers

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 02:30 Hits: 4

In the news today: Senate Republicans have no intention of allowing a full probe of the Jan. 6 insurrection. In the meantime, some of the party's biggest promotors of election conspiracy theories and democracy-damaging hoaxes are plotting how best to overturn future election results. As it becomes increasingly clear that Republican orthodoxy no longer even allows for infrastructure spending, if that spending runs afoul of previous Republican tax cuts, Democrats have a decision to make: Do they force the spending through or abandon the effort? And if not now, when?

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• McConnell deputizes Collins to bury the Jan. 6 Commission

• Their guy lost in 2020. Now they're jockeying for statewide election posts to wreak havoc in 2022

• The clock is ticking on Biden's 'bipartisan' infrastructure efforts

• Secretive, abusive unit in Commerce Department tracked social media posts critical of Trump's census

• Vaccination data hints at new pandemic phase in which COVID-19 spreads primarily among Republicans

From the community:

• Report from the Front Line on the Arizona Election "Audit": "It was far worse than you think".

• Ford’s Iconic Pick-Ups Are Going Electric. Here’s What That Means for America.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2031955