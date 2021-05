Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 15:57 Hits: 3

The MPLA party has ruled Angola for almost 50 years. In the lead-up to next year's election, the opposition is determined to bring about change and has started to forge an alliance, even seeking support in Germany.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/angola-opposition-unites-against-the-government/a-57639683?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf