Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 18:58 Hits: 3

The forced landing of a Ryanair plane in Minsk has resulted in the imprisonment of a dissident journalist. The president has raised the stakes on reporting in Belarus, a colleague of the arrested journalist writes.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/why-lukashenko-diverted-a-plane-to-catch-belarusian-blogger/a-57648496?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf