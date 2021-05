Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 10:19 Hits: 1

Several airlines said on Monday they would avoid Belarusian airspace after Belarus scrambled a warplane to intercept a Ryanair jetliner and arrest a dissident journalist in an act denounced by Western powers as "state piracy".

