Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 12:24 Hits: 1

The International Criminal Court Prosecutor opened a hearing Monday of evidence against an alleged leader of a notorious militia blamed for atrocities in Darfur, calling him a “willing and energetic” perpetrator of crimes in the conflict-torn region of Sudan in 2003-2004.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210524-international-court-hears-evidence-in-landmark-darfur-war-crimes-case