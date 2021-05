Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 13:58 Hits: 2

The COVID-19 pandemic is being perpetuated by a "scandalous inequity" in vaccine distribution, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday as he set new targets for protecting people in the poorest countries.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210524-who-sets-new-covid-19-vaccination-targets-for-world-s-poorest-to-end-scandalous-inequity