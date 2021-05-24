Palestinians living in Lod, Israel fear they are being pushed out

Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 15:43 Hits: 3

Many Palestinians in Israel live in the mixed cities of Jaffa, Acre, Ramla, Lod, Haifa where Jews and Arabs coexist. Many of them protested during airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, leading to clashes with Jewish extremists. The city of Lod has experienced an unprecedented outbreak of violence, jeopardising the coexistence between Arab and Jewish communities in the town. These events revealed a build-up of resentment towards the Israeli state, which is accused of working to progressively oust Arabs from the city to the benefit of "Jewish colonisers".

