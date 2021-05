Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 15:14 Hits: 3

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Stunned by the swirl of red lights and blaring sirens, confused pedestrians who spot a New York City Police Department motorcade screaming down the streets of Brazil's biggest city may need a second to get their bearings. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/24/why-you-may-see-a-nypd-motorcade-in-sao-paulo039s-streets