Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 16:12 Hits: 3

(Reuters) - Bettye and Robert Freeman were sitting in their Boston living room when they heard the clamor on the street outside. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/05/25/protest-and-reflection-a-year-after-the-death-of-george-floyd