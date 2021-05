Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 11:28 Hits: 0

Western politicians accused Belarus on Monday of state piracy amounting to a "warlike act", searching for a way to retaliate that would match the gravity of the offence after Minsk forced an airliner down and arrested a dissident journalist.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/fury-over-state-piracy-as-west-weighs-action-against-belarus-14876412