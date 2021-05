Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 15:42 Hits: 2

Tennessee has passed five new laws targeting transgender people this year, ranging from participation in girls’ sports, when sex education should be taught, and who can use public restrooms. Conservative lawmakers nationwide have introduced similar bills.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2021/0524/Tennessee-leads-political-shift-right-with-anti-transgender-laws?icid=rss