The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

The Disastrous Neglect of Neglected Tropical Diseases

Category: World Hits: 1

The Disastrous Neglect of Neglected Tropical Diseases

With the COVID-19 pandemic pushing even more of the world’s population into poverty and increasing the risk of debilitating illness, now is the time to redouble our efforts to combat neglected tropical diseases. And yet, increasing demands on government budgets seem poised to halt – and even reverse – hard-won progress.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/uk-government-funding-cuts-for-neglected-tropical-diseases-by-michael-kremer-and-edward-miguel-2021-05

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version