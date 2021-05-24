George Floyd Week of Action Marks Anniversary of His Murder as Police Reform Bill Stalls in Congress

Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 12:46 Hits: 2

As the world marks the anniversary of George Floyd’s murder, attorney Lee Merritt says there is still a long way to go in reforming “the deadliest police culture in the modern world.” Merritt, who has represented the Floyd family and other victims of police brutality, says Republicans and Democrats should come together to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. Floyd’s death in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, set off a nationwide uprising and global movement calling for an end to racism and for the defense of Black lives.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/5/24/george_floyd_murder_anniversary_lee_merritt