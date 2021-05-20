Bermuda To See Subtropical Cyclone by Friday -US NHC

Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 23:56 Hits: 3

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported on Thursday that a low-pressure system off Bermuda is set to become a subtropical cyclone by Friday.

"A non-tropical low-pressure system located about 650 miles east-northeast of Bermuda is now moving northward, and recent satellite wind data indicate that the system has gale-force winds," the NHC explained.

May 20, 8 am EDT: NHC is monitoring a non-tropical low pressure system located 700 miles east of #Bermuda. The low is forecast to turn southwestward by tomorrow and is now likely to become a subtropical cyclone northeast of Bermuda on Friday.https://t.co/Xhmye8a8VHpic.twitter.com/HzLpbr4y59 May 20, 2021

"The low is expected to turn westward and west-southwestward over warmer waters tonight and Friday, and it will likely become a subtropical cyclone near and to the northeast of Bermuda on Friday. After that time, the system is expected to move toward the north and northeast into a more hostile environment by late Sunday into Monday," the monitoring center added.

It is estimated that the system has a 70 percent probability of becoming a cyclone.

