Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 09:05 Hits: 6

KUANTAN: Up to RM7.8mil worth of targeted aid will be handed out to the people of Pahang affected by the movement control order (MCO). Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/05/24/mco-30-rm78mil-worth-of-targeted-aid-for-pahang-folk-says-mb