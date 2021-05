Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 03:44 Hits: 8

Samoa's first female Prime Minister-elect Fiame Naomi Mata'afa was locked out of parliament by the incumbent Malielegaoi. She held her own swearing-in ceremony, but will likely face legal hurdles

