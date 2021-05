Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 15:46 Hits: 1

The German Foreign Ministry has demanded that Belarus explain the diversion of a Lithuania-bound flight and the detention of a journalist onboard. EU leaders expressed shock and said Minsk would be held accountable.

