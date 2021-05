Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 20:37 Hits: 1

Journalist Raman Pratasevich might face the death penalty after Belarusian authorities forced his plane to land in Minsk. A passenger on the flight described Pratasevich's reaction.

