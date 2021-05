Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 06:56 Hits: 4

An unusual organization brings Jews and Muslims together to fight hate and promote dialogue. In the small central German city of Marburg they have jointly been calling for an end to the violence in the Middle East.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/jews-and-muslims-find-common-ground-in-german-city/a-57626345?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf