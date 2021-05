Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 23:30 Hits: 3

PARIS: The United Nations' aviation agency said it was "strongly concerned" by the apparent forced landing of a Ryanair jetliner in Belarus, as global airlines called for an investigation into Sunday's (May 23) rare incident. Aviation leaders reacted with shock after Belarus scrambled a fighter ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/belarus-divert-flight-activist-icao-chicago-convention-14873830