Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 05:22 Hits: 3

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is tightening the screws on vaccine sceptics, barring them from pilgrimages and overseas travel, and blocking access to universities, malls and offices in a contentious effort to boost inoculations. So-called anti-vaxxers threaten to jeopardise global efforts to beat the COVID ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-saudi-arabia-ups-pressure-on-anti-vaxxers-14875412