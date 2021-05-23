Sen. Tina Smith keeps sharing her experiences with depression, and we have to keep listening

Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 21:45 Hits: 2

As the world navigates life amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, we tend to focus on a few key areas: Employment, housing, food access, and of course, health care—specifically, accessing the vaccine. While all of those matters are inarguably important and worthy of ongoing, mainstream conversation, mental health is an underdiscussed topic amid the pandemic, and it deserves some air time.

Democratic Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota seems to agree. She recently wrote a viral thread in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month about having lived with depression. More than just raising awareness of her personal experience, she’s also announcing three mental health-related bills this May, building on her already strong record of pushing mental health awareness and legislation. Let’s check out the specifics, as well as Smith’s personal journey, below.

In an interview with local outlet KARE 11, Smith explained that her depression began when she was in college and realized she was going through a rough patch that just wasn’t letting up. She described it as the “color just draining” out of her life and things that used to bring her joy not doing so anymore. “It's like the engine has stopped running,” Smith said.

She shared that at the encouragement of her roommate, she began counseling via the student health center at her university. Years later as a new parent, Smith says the depression visited again. Smith also described experiencing a panic attack when her husband was out of town for work, recalling, “I just had kind of a panic attack, like, I can't cope, I can't do this.”

What helped at that point? Smith shared that reaching out to friends for support, as well as starting medication, made a big difference.

Smith said that with mental health, you start to think that “it's your weakness," but she points out that someone “would never think that if you broke your arm."

You might remember that back in 2019, Smith shared her experience with depression from the Senate floor in a powerful video. You can watch that here.

In terms of specific action, let’s review her past and recent work. Smith has introduced the Native Behavioral Health Access Improvement Act aimed at helping tribal communities in Minnesota (as well as nationwide) support people who are living with substance use or mental health. In addition, Smith introduced the Mental Health Professionals Workforce Shortage Loan Repayment Act, which seeks to increase access to mental health care in communities of color as well as in rural areas. This legislation would repay one-sixth of a mental health professional’s student loan debt for each year of service, as well as up to $250,000 in eligible student loan debt, if they worked in underserved areas. This bill, notably, already has strong bipartisan support in both the House and the Senate. Lastly, Smith introduced the Mental Health Services for Students Act in an effort to help schools work with local mental health professionals in order to create more onsite services for students.

You can also listen to Smith talk about the bills here via KYMN radio.

And here is that Twitter thread from early May 2021, which was a smart and moving way to recognize the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Month.

I want to share something personal for Mental Health Awareness month. We need more understanding and help for the millions of Americans who struggle with mental illness. I'm not saying that just because I'm a Senator, I'm saying that as someone who has suffered from depression. May 4, 2021

When my roommate first talked to me about how I hadn't been myself, I was in denial. But eventually, I realized it made sense to go see a counselor. I didn't know what to expect and honestly, I was embarrassed. But the experience changed my life. May 4, 2021

I'm grateful I got help, but I share this because I want anyone suffering from a mental health issue to know they are not alone. We can all help break the stigma around talking about this. But also as a Senator, I recognize my unique position. And I want to use it. May 4, 2021

I'll have more to say soon but I want folks to know that even in the midst of this health crisis, I believe there's hope on the horizon for those who struggle with mental illness. But we in the Senate have to do the work to help make that vision a reality. Time to get to work. May 4, 2021

On Tuesday, Smith and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced that the Minnesota Department of Human Services received a sizable grant to the tune of $2 million for mental health and addiction services. The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and will provide more than 6,000 people who have been affected by the pandemic with services.

“I've shared my own story with depression because I want anyone who may be suffering to know they are not alone, and that seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness,” Smith said as reported by local outlet KSTP. “This federal grant will help make a difference in Minnesotans' lives. I'll keep pressing to destigmatize mental illness and direct federal dollars to expand access to mental health care in Minnesota." That really sums up what we need nationwide: people fighting to destigmatize mental illness and fighting for fair, affordable, and accessible resources for all who want them.

Here are five free mental health and suicide prevention resources you can access right now. And remember, you can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, 24/7.

