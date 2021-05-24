News Roundup: CNN boots Santorum; the legacy of nuclear tests

Category: World Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 02:00 Hits: 3

Today in the news: More condemnation for Republican seditionist Marjorie Taylor Greene. CNN responds to contributor Rick Santorum's latest racist comments—two weeks late. And the history of U.S. nuclear testing continues to reverberate today.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Member of Taylor Greene's own party describes her Holocaust comparison as 'beyond reprehensible'

• CNN cleans up Santorum problem

• There was never, ever going to be a bipartisan investigation into the Jan. 6 attacks

• U.S. nuclear testing in the Marshall Islands still affects Marshallese lives in the pandemic

From the community:

• Atoms viewed at highest-ever resolution

• Go Tell the Spartans

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2031785