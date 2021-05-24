The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

News Roundup: CNN boots Santorum; the legacy of nuclear tests

Category: World Hits: 3

Today in the news: More condemnation for Republican seditionist Marjorie Taylor Greene. CNN responds to contributor Rick Santorum's latest racist comments—two weeks late. And the history of U.S. nuclear testing continues to reverberate today.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

Member of Taylor Greene's own party describes her Holocaust comparison as 'beyond reprehensible'

CNN cleans up Santorum problem

There was never, ever going to be a bipartisan investigation into the Jan. 6 attacks

U.S. nuclear testing in the Marshall Islands still affects Marshallese lives in the pandemic

From the community:

Atoms viewed at highest-ever resolution

Go Tell the Spartans

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2031785

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version