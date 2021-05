Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 08:27 Hits: 2

Several hundred masked Hamas fighters paraded through Gaza City on Saturday to honour their dead and to celebrate their “victory” in the 11-day battle with Israel, which ended after a ceasefire on Friday. The group’s top leader made a rare public appearance. FRANCE 24 reports.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210523-hamas-marks-victory-with-parade-israel-understands-no-other-language-than-force