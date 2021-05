Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 10:43 Hits: 7

Iran’s parliament speaker said Sunday that international inspectors may no longer access surveillance images of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear sites, escalating tensions amid diplomatic efforts in Vienna to save Tehran’s atomic accord with world powers.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210523-iran-top-lawmaker-says-nuclear-monitoring-deal-with-iaea-has-expired