Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 13:03 Hits: 7

A gun battle erupted on Sunday between Myanmar security forces and an alliance of armed ethnic groups opposed to February's coup, at a town on the border with China, Myanmar media said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210523-fighting-erupts-in-myanmar-town-on-chinese-border