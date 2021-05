Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 15:30 Hits: 8

Authorities in Belarus scrambled a fighter jet and flagged what turned out to be a false bomb alert to force a Ryanair plane to land on Sunday and then detained an opposition-minded journalist who was on board, drawing criticism from across Europe.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20210523-belarus-forcefully-diverts-ryanair-flight-to-detain-opposition-blogger