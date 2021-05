Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 12:33 Hits: 7

JERUSALEM: Israel reopened its borders to foreign tourists on Sunday (May 23) after a fall in COVID-19 infections but said it would take time for visitors to start arriving and to revive the tourism industry. Under an easing of coronavirus restrictions, the government went ahead with a plan to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/israel-reopens-borders-to-small-groups-of-foreign-tourists-14869830