Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 14:48 Hits: 8

A UN official in war-battered Gaza Sunday called for a "genuine political process" to avert further bloodshed after the military conflict between Israel and Islamist group Hamas that ravaged the Palestinian enclave.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/un-official-urges--political-process--amid-gaza-reconstruction-14870660