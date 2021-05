Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 12:09 Hits: 6

Kumar, who won medals for India in 2012, 2016, was on the run since he was named in the murder of a fellow wrestler.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/5/23/sushil-kumar-two-time-olympic-medalist-arrested-in-murder-case