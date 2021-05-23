Member of Taylor Greene's own party describes her Holocaust comparison as 'beyond reprehensible'

Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 18:45 Hits: 10

During an appearance on Real America’s Voice, a conservative podcast, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene compared the requirement for members of the House to wear masks while on the chamber floor to the Holocaust. Greene accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of being a hypocrite for asking House members to prove they have been vaccinated before allowing them into the House chamber without a face mask amid the ongoing global pandemic.

Greene, otherwise known as the QAnon Congresswoman, is no stranger to making horrific, bizarre statements and is also no stranger to being called out by Democrats. But on Sunday, fellow GOP member Rep. Peter Meijer appeared on CNN’s State of the Union and called out Greene’s comparison as “beyond reprehensible.” We can check out the clip, what other Republicans are saying, and more context on Green’s background, below.

Greene said in part: “We can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany… And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about." Greene described Pelosi as a woman who doesn’t care about “people’s safety” and asserted Pelosi is instead “hyper-focused” on her own “power and control.”

In speaking to CNN’s Dana Bash on State of the Union, Meijer denounced Green’s remarks, saying, “Any comparisons to the Holocaust, it's beyond reprehensible. This is... I don't even have words to describe how disappointing it is to see this hyperbolic speech that frankly amps up and plays into a lot of the antisemitism that we've been seeing in our society today.” Meijer went on to reference recent attacks in New York and Los Angeles, stressing that he condemns them.

You can watch that clip below.

Other Republicans have tweeted about Greene’s horrific comments, as well, including Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

Mind you, Republicans have plenty of reasons to disavow Greene’s behaviors and comments. She’s been caught on video harassing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez more than once. Videos from before she was elected to Congress have gone viral as well, showing her harassing Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg with false and horrifying claims. That’s in addition, of course, to the reality that she has parroted sickening conspiracy theories that the Parkland school shooting was fake.

Before she ran for Congress, Greene once went live on Facebook and said Pelosi was “guilty of treason” which Greene described as a “crime punishable by death.” More recently, she's also falsely blamed the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol on left-wing groups.

What’s the resolution? We have a lot of work in front of us when it comes to healing the country, but expelling Greene from Congress is a great first step to minimizing her megaphone and hateful, divisive comments.

