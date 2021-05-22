Twitter joins forces with American Jewish Congress in torching Marjorie Greene's 'grotesque' Holocaust comparison to masks

Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 18:45 Hits: 2

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing backlash for her latest blunder where she likened House mask mandates to the Holocaust.

The Republican lawmaker appeared on Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) host David Brody's podcast "The Water Cooler," where she pushed back against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) request for Republican lawmakers to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination to stop wearing masks in the House chamber.

"You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany," said Greene, who has been warned in the past for failing to wear a mask.

She added, "And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about."

MTG says Speaker Pelosi wanting Members of Congress to get vaccinated and if not to wear masks is "exactly the type…





Shortly after Greene made her controversial remarks, she was faced with criticism and calls to issue a statement of apology. The American Jewish Congress took to Twitter to sound off with its concerns about the Georgia congresswoman's complaints.

"You can never compare health-related restrictions with yellow stars, gas chambers, and other Nazi atrocities. Such comparisons demean the Holocaust and contaminate American political speech," the American Jewish Congress tweeted in response to Greene's comments. "Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene must immediately retract and apologize."

You can never compare health-related restrictions with yellow stars, gas chambers & other Nazi atrocities. Such co…

More Twitter users sounded off with critical responses to Greene's statements echoing sentiments similar to the American Jewish Congress. One Twitter user wrote, "You want to see some full-blown bat-s--t anti-Semitism? Take a look at the GQP ringleader in Congress comparing House mask mandates to the Holocaust. #MarjorieTraitorGreene."

Others pushed back to correct Greene.

No. Requiring non-vaccinated members of Congress to wear masks is not even remotely like the Holocaust. The analogy…





The Holocaust: The systematic murder of 6 million Jews. Mask-wearing: A simple act that costs you nothing and save…





This is antisemitism of a most despicable and deranged sort. This is a woman whose own politics can credibly be des…









Greene's controversial remarks are the latest that can be added to her long history of racist, antisemitic, and Islamophobic comments made over the last several months. Since being elected, Greene has been widely ridiculed and criticized on numerous occasions for circulating falsehoods and making outlandish claims.

