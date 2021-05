Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 20:21 Hits: 5

The UN Security Council urged aid for Gaza in its first statement on the most recent Israel-Hamas conflict. The truce seemed to be holding as rallies across Israel called for peace and Hamas militants paraded Gaza.

