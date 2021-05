Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 05:11 Hits: 5

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's parliament speaker said on Sunday that a three-month monitoring deal between Tehran and the U.N. nuclear watchdog had expired as of Saturday, Iran's state TV reported, adding that the agency would no longer access images of nuclear sites. Read full story

