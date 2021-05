Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 May 2021 06:28 Hits: 7

TENOM (Bernama): Electricity supply to about 7,000 consumers in Beaufort and 3,000 consumers in Tenom was disrupted due to floods in the district, said Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) senior general manager (Asset Management) Norhizami Abu Hasan. Read full story

