Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 04:02 Hits: 4

More than 40 million people were driven from their homes by continued conflict and worsening weather in 2020 as the climate grew increasingly chaotic.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/extreme-weather-displaces-record-numbers-of-people-as-temperatures-rise/a-57585752?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf