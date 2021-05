Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 12:53 Hits: 9

As Palestinians and Israelis survey the damage of 11 days of war, US President Joe Biden has called for a two-state solution, saying "it is the only answer" to peace in the Middle East region.

