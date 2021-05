Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 18:26 Hits: 9

Around 3,000 officers are on duty for multiple large demonstrations in the German capital. Politicians denounced antisemitic acts at pro-Palestinian protests earlier this month.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/berlin-police-on-alert-for-antisemitism-at-pro-palestinian-rallies/a-57630055?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf