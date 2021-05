Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 12:43 Hits: 8

Paris’s former commodities exchange on Saturday has opened its doors again as the French capital’s newest site for artistic exchange, housing billionaire François Pinault’s contemporary art collection. FRANCE 24 reports.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/culture/20210522-paris-s-former-commodities-exchange-opens-to-billionaire-pinault-s-contemporary-art-collection