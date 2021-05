Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 14:43 Hits: 7

Young people in France are increasingly turning to tarot, astrology and other forms of esoterism, a trend that accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a recent poll.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/france/20210522-revival-of-the-occult-french-youth-turn-to-tarot-astrology-during-covid-19