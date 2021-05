Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 16:00 Hits: 11

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland will buy 24 armed drones from Turkey, the Polish defence minister said on Saturday, becoming the first NATO member to buy Turkish-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Read full story

