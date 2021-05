Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 12:10 Hits: 7

LONDON: Campaign group Animal Rebellion said activists were blockading distribution centres of McDonald's in Britain on Saturday (May 22) to demand the restaurant chain turn to plant-based foods. Around 50 protesters were using trucks and bamboo structures to stop lorries from leaving McDonald's ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/animal-rights-group-blockades-mcdonald-s-uk-distribution-centres-14864458