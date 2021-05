Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 16:32 Hits: 8

Moderna said on Saturday (May 22) it has entered into an agreement with Samsung Biologics, a deal which will allow the South Korean biopharmaceutical firm to produce the US company's mRNA vaccine. Moderna intends to supply these vaccines to markets outside of the United States starting in the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/moderna-sign-covid-19-vaccine-production-deal-with-south-korea-s-14865420