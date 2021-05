Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 15:51 Hits: 13

Deposed leader is healthy at home and will appear in court soon, Myanmar's military leader General Min Aung Hlaing says.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/5/22/aung-san-suu-kyi-will-appear-in-court-within-days-military-says