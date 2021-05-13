The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Lynch Mobs : Palestinians Face Brutal Attacks Inside Israel as Assault on Gaza Escalates

Seg3 settler mob attack 1

Televised images of Israeli mobs attacking Palestinians have been widely denounced by Israeli media and public figures, but Palestinian writer Budour Hassan says the selective outrage ignores decades of occupation that have led to this point. “There is some mention of these lynch mobs that are attacking Palestinians in mixed cities. What is not mentioned is who emboldened these lynch mobs. We’re talking about state-sponsored, decades-long discrimination, isolation and erasure that emboldened these groups,” says Hassan, legal researcher for the Jerusalem Center for Legal Aid and Human Rights, who joins us from Nazareth.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/5/13/budour_hassan_israel_palestine

