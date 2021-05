Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 09:59 Hits: 5

KOROR, Palau: A spike in COVID-19 cases in Taiwan has burst its travel bubble with Palau, but the small Pacific island nation's president said Saturday (May 22) he was ready to reopen the link as soon as practical. The Palau-Taiwan bubble was hailed as a "ray of light" when it opened on AprĀ 1 but ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/taiwan-palau-travel-bubble-covid-19-suspended-14863456