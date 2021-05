Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 May 2021 10:10 Hits: 4

German hospitals may be at increased risk from hackers, the head of the country's cyber security agency said on Saturday, following two high-profile digital attacks this month on the Irish health service and a U.S. fuel pipeline.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/german-cyber-security-chief-fears-hackers-could-target-hospitals-14864072